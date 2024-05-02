Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,309,285 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 81,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

