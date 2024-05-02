Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,663.89 ($20.90).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.35) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,168 ($27.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,188.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,336 ($29.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 4,264.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

