Critical Review: ProSomnus (OSA) & Its Rivals

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProSomnus to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -781.84% -157.39% -30.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProSomnus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProSomnus Competitors 1556 4045 7692 213 2.49

Valuation and Earnings

ProSomnus currently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,233.33%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.72%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.06 ProSomnus Competitors $1.07 billion $5.04 million 0.62

ProSomnus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProSomnus peers beat ProSomnus on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSomnus

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.