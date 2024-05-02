Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 5,300 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

