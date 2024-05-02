Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Dirk J. Debbink Purchases 1,000 Shares

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

