Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 33,061 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $171,850.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Genelux in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

GNLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

