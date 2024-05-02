NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi Buys 6,900 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) COO Salvatore J. Rinaldi acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NBBK opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,611 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

