Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway Purchases 5,500 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $105,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $402,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.49. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 2.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 226.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

