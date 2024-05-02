Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 2,000 Shares

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBLY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,035 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.