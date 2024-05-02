Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $346,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $59,312.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $55,152.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

