Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

