Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $267,010.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitae by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 776,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitae by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invitae by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 569,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

