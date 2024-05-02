Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Escalade has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Escalade by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

