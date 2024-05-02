CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.