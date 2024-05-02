Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s current price.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

