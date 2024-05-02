Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $185.95

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.95 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.24). Jupiter Green shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 29,578 shares changing hands.

Jupiter Green Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,790.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Jupiter Green alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Green

In other news, insider Simon Baker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £9,100 ($11,430.72). Insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Green Company Profile

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.