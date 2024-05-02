Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.22

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.22 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.51). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.51), with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

Watchstone Group Trading Up 18.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £18.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.41.

Watchstone Group Company Profile

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

