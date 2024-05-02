MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $840.32

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.32 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($11.56). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 920 ($11.56), with a volume of 8,768 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 837.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £148.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of 0.03.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

