Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 8,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

