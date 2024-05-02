Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 128,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $863.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $272.40 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

