Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 821.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 118,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,785,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 128,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,694,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $863.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.83. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

