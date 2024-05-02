Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of LSCC opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 39.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

