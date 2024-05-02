LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 508195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

