LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 508195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

