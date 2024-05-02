LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $105.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

