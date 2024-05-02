Mark Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.7 %

GSHD opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.