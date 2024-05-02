Truist Financial Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $12.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 135,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 1,167.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 179,537 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

