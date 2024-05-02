Mather Group LLC. Purchases 258 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $193.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

