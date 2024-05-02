Mather Group LLC. Sells 252 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 23,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $96.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

