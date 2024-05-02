Choreo LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.