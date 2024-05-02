Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

