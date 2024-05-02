Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of KMB opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
