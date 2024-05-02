Mather Group LLC. Acquires 164 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAH opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

