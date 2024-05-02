Mather Group LLC. Sells 812 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 693,247 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR opened at $57.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

