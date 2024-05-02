Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,890,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,230,615.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $209.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.13 and its 200-day moving average is $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

