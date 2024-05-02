MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 317,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,972,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81.

About MediaZest

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

