Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):

5/1/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

4/8/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/22/2024 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/19/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,670,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

