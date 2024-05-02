Mizuho Raises Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $28.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

