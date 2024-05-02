Morgan Stanley Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $15.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Emory University purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

