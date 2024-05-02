LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $105.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

