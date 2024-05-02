Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Trading Down 0.8%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 6,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 178,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Chanson International Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

