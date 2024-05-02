Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYDP) Trading Down 4.5%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.32. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, movies, and others. It propels intellectual property (IP) activations across physical and digital experiences.
