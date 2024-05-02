Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

EBMT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $565,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

