CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Shares Up 5%

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.96. 3,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
CMOC Group Trading Up 5.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
CMOC Group Company Profile
CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.
