iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 24,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,698,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after buying an additional 1,654,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after buying an additional 1,085,683 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $87.15 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

