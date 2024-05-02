Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Update

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

