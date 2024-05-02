National Bankshares Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$132.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CJT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.08 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

