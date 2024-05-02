Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Vertical Research currently has $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.08.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $182.49 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.