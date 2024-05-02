TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $9.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $20.13.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

