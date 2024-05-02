Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.
Tucows Price Performance
Shares of TCX stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
