Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TCX stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

