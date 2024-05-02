Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE BW opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

