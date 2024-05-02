Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE BW opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BW
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.